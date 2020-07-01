WPD Announces Ken Prager as Second Deputy Chief of Police

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger has named Ken Prager as the department’s new second Deputy Chief of Police.

Prager has been a part of the force since 2004 and previously served as a Lieutenant overseeing one of the department’s patrol shifts. He assumed his new duties Wednesday.

“I have worked with Deputy Chief Ken Prager for the last eight years and am honored to announce the second deputy chief position today,” said Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger. “I have always found him to be a thoughtful, competent, and capable police leader. Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Prager participated in an assessment conducted by the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association and excelled. Ken is a respected member of the WPD both internally and within the community. He epitomizes our core values and most importantly, is a truly good person.”

Deputy Chief Prager will be responsible for overseeing most of the department’s specialty units and will serve as Investigations Bureau Commander – which encompasses the Detective Division, Prevention Resource Officers program, the department’s relatively new Victim Advocacy Program and the Drug Task Force.

WPD’s second Deputy Chief is William Noice who oversees the department’s patrol operations. He was appointed to his position in February.