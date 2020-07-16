WPD launches new online crime mapping web site

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling residents will now be able to see when and where crime is happening throughout the city, thanks to the launch of the police department’s new online crime mapping system.
The new web site unveiling provides the community and enhanced opportunity to be kept informed
Crime reports that will be visible to the public include robbery, burglary, traffic-related incidents,
property crimes, and violent crimes. Sex offenders also can be located on the site.
In the interest of public safety and victim privacy, the following crime reports will NOT be visible
to the public: incidents involving juveniles, sex crimes, family violence, information involving or is
sensitive to an ongoing investigation.
Additionally, if residents and businesses wish to register their household for having a
surveillance system to help police fight crime, the option exists. Police are not asking to have
access to the system internally, but to simply be aware there is a camera in a certain area
should a crime happen. This tool will allow both police and the neighborhood to work together
by viewing cameras in the area during an investigation. This is an option and is not required
when visiting the site.
Steps to view the Wheeling Map are:
- Click here
- On your computer or mobile phone, ZOOM IN to the area of interest and icons will then
appear.
- When you click on those icons, the type of incident, time and date will appear on the left.
- FILTERS: You can also expand the time and types of incidents and see sex offenders
and their addresses clicking on “Filters” – located in the upper left corner. Just set the
time frame, date and types of incidents.
- SEX OFFENDERS: Under the filter tab, checkmark the ‘view registered sex offenders’ to
see addresses.
For the Security Camera registration (voluntary not required):
- Click Here
- On the top of the page – click “register my camera”
- Then go to “participating agencies” at the top and select “Wheeling Police
Department”
- After selecting our city, follow the prompts to register your camera.
