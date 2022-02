WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A part of Wheeling Park High School’s multi-million dollar renovations is the brand new school store! It’s called “The Overlook.”

It officially opened Friday morning and has everything you need to be a Park Patriot. It’s even run by C-T-E students.

They will learn valuable lessons and how to run a business.

Some of the Patriot apparel is even designed by the students.

Whether you’re alumni or a student looking for some new swag- the brand new overlook has it all.