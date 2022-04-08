WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School and Wheeling Nippon (NIP-on) Steel are partnering and machine tool tech students were challenged by the steel company.

Students were asked to build a grapple for Nippon Steel and the challenge was accepted and conquered.

The Wheeling-Nippon G-M says the students nailed the prototype and now they’ll design the real thing with aluminum.

A few representatives from the company were at Park today.

They took a tour and talked about the next steps and they say it’s a great experience for everyone involved.