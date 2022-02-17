Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – After renovations spanning two school years, Wheeling Park Patriots can start their day by walking through a brand new main entrance.

Hardwood floors, stairs and an elevator are just a few of the benefits of the $20 million dollar project.

New offices are in place for administrative staff, and teachers have a lounge right across the hall.

Visitors now have to enter through a locked security space and show an ID—a measure that staff says was high on the priority list.

There’s just a whole lot more control as to where people can go throughout the building now that we have that security piece. Also the main stairwell and elevator that take you right when you walk into the building straight upstairs, that’s a huge improvement for us as well. Meredith Dailer, Principal, Wheeling Park High School

They even found room for a new school store, where students will hone their skills in accounting, marketing and retail.

Next Friday the school will officially cut the ribbon on the upgrades, and show off a spectacular second-floor view.