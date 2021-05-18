WPHS mathematics teacher accepted into sought after fellowship

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling Park High School Mathematics teacher was just accepted into an exclusive club!

Math Department Chair Jack Kaniecki is now a fellow of the WVU Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers Noyce Fellowship.

The project selected two cohorts: one group of fellows for last year and one for 2021.

Kaniecki applied last year but didn’t get it.

So, you can imagine his excitement when he got the news this weekend!

“The email showed up on Saturday morning and I let my wife know right away…” Jack Kaniecki, Math Department Chair of WPHS

The Fellowship will allow Kaniecki to form a cohort with other teachers around the state to improve his own teaching, and then bring those skills into the STEM classes at Wheeling Park.

“I’ve been teaching for 17 years and I always believe that teachers learn best from each other.” Jack Kaniecki, Math Department Chair of WPHS

As a fellow, Kaniecki will also receive a stipend of $10,000 each year for the next five years under this teaching service commitment.