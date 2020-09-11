WPHS student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park High School’s own was named as a 2021 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Adesh Urval is now in the running to be a National Merit Scholarship Winner.

He’s very involved in the school and community doing work for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and as a member of the Speech and Debate Team. This year Urval is the division leader on the team.

I’m just extremely proud of Adesh and so glad for him. Equally important to me is Adesh is a very good person. He’s kind. He’s considerate. He’s a true gentlemen, so in all ways he’s been a model to all the students and for me, a true pleasure to work with. Bill Cornforth, Head of the WPHS Speech and Debate Team

It’s really cool because I know that about half of the people that are semi-finalists get a scholarship. I’m just excited to be able to take care of some of my tuition with that wherever I go. Adesh Urval, National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Urval won’t know if he is a winner until the Spring.

Only 7,600 students will win.

All them will receive an estimated $30 million in scholarships, collectively.

WPHS Principal Meredith Dailer said even becoming a semifinalist, like Urval, is a great academic achievement.

More than 1.5 million juniors have entered into the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.



