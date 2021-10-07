WPHS students get first hand look of a career in education

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a critical time to be an educator and students at Wheeling Park High School learned that first hand on Thursday.

Juniors and seniors gathered to hear from educators from across the state; Representatives from West Liberty, Bethany and W-V-U all made their way to the school.

A former Park student, now Mountaineer, even stopped by to talk.

Kids from all walks of life were hand picked to attend, ones that are recognized as student leaders.

The goal is to get students interested in the education system, especially during such a crucial time.

Everyday we face teacher shortages… so encouraging to students to step in this profession is a good process. Meredith Dailer | Principal, WPHS

Maybe we get some kids that think ‘you know what, this is a great way to live.’ Rick Jones | Assistant Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Having someone who may not be an adult and somebody that is more relatable to you go through what you might go through someday almost makes it more appealing of an option Lauren Marquart | Former WPHS student, studying education at WVU

This was a Beyond Education event; Beyond Education is a student leadership group.

Their number one goal is to get emerging leaders exposed to the field of education and maybe one day making it a career.