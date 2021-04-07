WPHS takes home seven gold medals at SkillsUSA competition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School is home to seven new state champions.

These kids brought home gold medals from the Skills USA competition.

It involved career tech programs from broadcasting to baking and everything in between.

Last years competition was cancelled and This years was virtual –but that didn’t stop Park.

18 students competed and 15 brought home a medal.

And get this– five of the gold medalists were from the Broadcast Tech Program.

From the students- to the teachers- everyone is proud of the competitors.

A big congratulations to all competitors and good luck to the state champs who will compete in Nationals in June.