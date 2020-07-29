Wreaths Across America exhibit visits Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wreaths Across America is a veterans remembrance program and

their mission is far-reaching.

Remember. Honor. Teach. Those are the pillars of Wreaths Across America. Each December, their mission is to decorate the final resting place of brave veterans; in every branch from every war in cemeteries nationwide and overseas.

Wreaths Across America Ambassador, Stefan Brann, told 7News “our founder Morrill Worcester he had over 5,000 wreaths left over in 1992 from a big contract with L.L.Bean and he had made extra wreaths that year and didn’t have anything to do with them, he remembered a trip that he had done to Arlington as a boy and this was something he could do for our vets.”

Their mobile education exhibit is traveling cross-country all year long to get more support and give more respect to veterans and their families. Their stop today was at Wheeling Park. The George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are the biggest donors of wreaths to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, which serves the tri-state.

Past President of the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Gary Timmons, said “we remember the fallen veterans from all wars we want to teach the children about the history and we want to honor our current soldiers and things that way, so we both kind of share the same mission.”

2.2 million wreaths were laid last year alone on National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls every year on December 19th, in a time of true reflection: the holiday season.

Brann added “it’s important for the vets to come onboard we do a veterans Vietnam remembrance program, a lot of people that come on this unit it’s ‘who are you what do you do?'”

If you would like to purchase or donate, visit wreathsacrossamerican.org.