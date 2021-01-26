WTRF legend Frank Curtis passes away at age 95

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Broadcasting pioneer Frank Curtis, who was a crucial part of WTRF history, recently passed away at the age of 95.

Curtis was the very first person to speak when we went on the air at 2:15 p.m. on October 23, 1953.

“Good afternoon. This is WTRF-TV beginning its telecast to the tri-state area. Frank Curtis speaking the first words broadcast on WTRF-TV in 1953

He even worked as the WTRF station manager when WTRF was a radio station.

Curtis, of St. Clairsville, worked for WTRF for several decades until his retirement in 1993 after working 40 years.

Curtis began his WTRF career in 1947 when the station began as a radio station which was heard on both AM and FM frequencies. The “TRF” stands for two radio frequency. Back then, broadcast stations east of the Mississippi River began with the letter “W” and those west of the river began with “K.”

We here at 7NEWS are mourning the loss of this multi-talented man.