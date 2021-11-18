WTRF mourns the loss of yet another beloved retiree—Steve Mazure

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Steve Mazure, well-known news anchor and telethon host employed at WTRF for 34 years, has passed away at age 80.

He retired in 2007, but continued to be respected by his colleagues and our viewers.

He started out in radio, but found his true calling in television.

In his career at 7News, he had boundless energy, an unparalleled work ethic and always a smile and a wisecrack.

“The thing that he would say, I swear, every day, is ‘Smile though your lips are cracking,’ and he would sing that,” recalled WTRF News Director Brenda Danehart.

“He was a great storyteller,” said WTRF General Manager Roger Lyons. “And sometimes an even better storyteller behind the scenes. His laughter was infectious.”

He was a longtime supporter of Wheeling Health Right.

“He always helped with the Health Right Chef’s Auction,” said Roger Lyons, who is also chairman of the Health Right Board of Directors. “He had emceed the event for the last 25-26 years.”

“Steve was more than just a co-worker to me,” said Brenda Danehart. “He was my friend. You know I got to travel to various conventions with him for Muscular Dystrophy. He pulled me along as his co-host for decades. And we met so many wonderful Ohio Valley people.”

“He loved to talk about the West Virginia Mountaineers and he loved the television business,” said Lyons.

Steve was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcast Hall of Fame.

“That’s one memory I’ll never forget,” said Brenda Danehart. “How proud he was, that somebody recognized his hard work and the many years he put into this station. This was his life.

“Those of us who knew him well are blessed to have had the opportunity to work with him and be his friend,” said Lyons.

Steve leaves behind his wife Caroll, two children and two grandchildren.

He was also well-known as the emcee of the Rock, Roll and Do Wop concerts at the Capitol Theatre.