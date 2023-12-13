WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – We here at WTRF partnered up with the Salvation Army to be Red Kettle Bell Ringers today!

Starting bright and early at 10 a.m., our news director Brenda Danehart and news anchor/reporter Annalise Murphy were at the Mount Dechantal Kroger greeting morning shoppers and wishing all a Merry Christmas.

Several other WTRF employees and on-air talent were red kettle Bell Ringers throughout the day, including news anchors Rebecca Little, Steven Moore and Baylee Martin.

Although it was a little chilly, our hearts were warmed by the generosity of our community for a good cause.