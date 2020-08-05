WV agriculture commissioner Leonhardt tours Wheeling’s Public Market

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)–West Virginia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt paid a visit to the Friendly City this afternoon.


He made the trip specifically to tour the Public Market on Main Street in Wheeling , which opened last October.
The Public Market is a year-round, non-profit grocery store that features products from over forty regional farmers and vendors.


Leonhardt says he is impressed with the market and supports its mission to give local farmers and outlets an opportunity to sell their goods and to provide healthy food to the community.

