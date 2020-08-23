WV Attorney General says it’s a “critical time” for businesses amid COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the number of COVID-19 cases changes daily in the Mountain State, businesses continue to feel the financial effects.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling for a more aggressive approach to protect those locally owned businesses.

He said the state must do a better job at protecting Constitutional rights while also protecting public health.

Morrisey added that it’s a critical time in which West Virginia can’t afford to shut down businesses again.

A lot of people are hurting pretty bad from COVID. We have to protect people’s public health, but we also have to remain open and pursue that aggressively, otherwise we aren’t going to have much left at the end of the year. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey calls on West Virginians to do their part to socially distance and stop the spread, which will ultimately benefit businesses who are doing their best to stay open while following guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.