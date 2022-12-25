WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water.

The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas.

There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed within 48 hours.

If you need more information please contact the Ohio County PSD at 304-547-5133.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.