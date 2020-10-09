WV DHHR confirms active coronavirus outbreak at Wheeling Hospital Continuous Care Center

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed an active outbreak at Wheeling Hospital Continuous Care Center.

According to the WV DHHR dashboard currently 1 person has died at Wheeling Hospital Continuous Care Center due to the virus.

Currently nine staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus with four residents testing positive.

The WV DHHR says outbreaks will remain active until one incubation period (14 days) has passed without the identification of additional cases of COVID-19.

The dashboard also shows an active outbreak in Hancock County, Marshall County, Wetzel County and Tyler County.

The Weirton Geriatric Center currently has five staff members test positive and one resident test positive.

The New Martinsville Center currently has two positive staff members and one current resident test positive.

Mound View in Marshall County has two positive staff members test positive for COVID-19.

The Sistersville Center has one positive coronavirus case currently active.

