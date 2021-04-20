WV nonprofit looks to get better healthcare access to kids with developmental disabilities

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- A West Virginia non-profit is making it their goal to get better healthcare facilities in the state for kids with developmental disorders.

Think Kids W-V is putting out surveys to parents or caregivers that focus on getting them the best access to care in the state.

This could be anything from getting the best specialists for their kid or simply better public transportation to hospitals.

It’s something Executive Director Kelli Caseman says the state needs.

She also says the surveys will help achieve that need.

We really want parents to know, and caregivers, that we’re going to use this information to inform the project itself. So it’s not just another survey that they fill out and it goes nowhere or it’s just written into a report and sent to someone. It directly going to inform the project itself. Kelli Caseman | Executive Director, Think Kids WV

Caseman hopes to have the study done by December.

You’re encouraged to sign up on their website to register your email and take the surveys.