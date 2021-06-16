WV ready to recognize Juneteeth as a holiday for the first time

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- For the first time ever– West Virginia is recognizing Juneteeth as a state holiday.
It’s now going through the House of Representatives to be recognized on the National level.
This comes a day after bill to make it a federal holiday passed in the Senate.
The June 19th holiday celebrates freedom.
More specifically, when slaves found out they were freed in 1865.
It’s a holiday that has gained more and more support throughout the years.
Ron Scott says important for a city like Wheeling to recognize this holiday. And recognize the progress we have made.
Full day of celebration on June 17th in Wheeling and surrounding area:
- Noon- Mound Museum in Moundsville for a presentation about the history of the day and holiday
- 5 PM- Market Plaza for a ceremonial piece with multiple speakers from local organizations.
- 6 PM A full celebration at Heritage Port with entertainment, food trucks and much more to round the day out.