WV ready to recognize Juneteeth as a holiday for the first time

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- For the first time ever– West Virginia is recognizing Juneteeth as a state holiday.

It’s now going through the House of Representatives to be recognized on the National level.

This comes a day after bill to make it a federal holiday passed in the Senate.

The June 19th holiday celebrates freedom.

More specifically, when slaves found out they were freed in 1865.

It’s a holiday that has gained more and more support throughout the years.

Ron Scott says important for a city like Wheeling to recognize this holiday. And recognize the progress we have made.

Full day of celebration on June 17th in Wheeling and surrounding area: