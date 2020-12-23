WV Senator sends letter to Gov. Justice asking for students to return to their routine in 2021

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- West Virginia State Senator, William Ihlenfeld, wrote a letter to West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, asking for students to return to their routine.

In the letter, Senator Ihlenfeld asks Gov. Justice to provide more flexibility to local officials to manage extracurricular activities in 2021.

Those included are public, and parochial school administrators, along with local health officials.

Senator Ihlenfeld says they are the best positioned to know if it is safe to proceed and many of them have a plan in place.

Senator Ihlenfeld also said the young people have done a better job of managing this crisis than us “old folks.”

He claims that young people are better at wearing a mask, keeping distance, and washing their hands all the while many adults continue to process as normal, going to bars after work, socializing without masks, and playing professional hockey with hundreds of fans in the stands.

This letter was sent to 7News after we spoke to a distraught mom who says West Virginia is picking winners and losers this semester… starting with who has access to the internet.

You can read the full letter to Gov. Justice here.