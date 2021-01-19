Local students return to the classroom

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- After months of online learning, teachers get to see their students face to face again.

Excitement was in the air as students from Woodsdale Elementary hopped off the bus and greeted their teachers after all this time of virtual learning.

Rules will be in place, as they were in the spring-like masks and social distancing which the students are prepared for.

Principal Ashlea Minch expressed how important it is for students to be back with their teachers inside the school.

Grades K-8 returned today but High Schools will not be face to face until the 25th and will have to go by the COVID map.

If the county is in the red category, High School students will not be allowed to return.

