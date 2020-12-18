WVNCC adds new academic programs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanks to a grant totaling nearly $200,000 one local college will offer two new academic programs aimed at helping families effected by the opioid epidemic.

West Virginia Northern Community College was awarded a grant from Health Resources and Services Administration.

The funds will help to establish a two-year Associates Degree program for a Substance Abuse Intervention Specialist.

There will also be a one year certificate program that will be included in the same department.

The grant will assist in tuition and living expenses for students enrolled in the new program.

As we talk with our partners in the local area local hospitals, non- for -profits, and service agencies for substance abuse and addiction center; our partners are eager to see these graduates. They are excited to see these programs here. Dr. Daniel Mosser, President

Health Resource and Services Administration awarded 28 organizations more than $12 million in grants across the U.S.

WVNCC was the only organization in West Virginia to receive a grant.