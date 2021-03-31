WVNCC helping people in recovery get back on their feet

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Those in recovery from substance use are one step closer to getting back on their feet.

But not all by themselves.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between The Jobs and Hope West Virginia and West Virginia Northern Community College.

With this training, those facing employment barriers of any kind are starting over. Most who were in it are recovering from substance use, while others were coming out of incarceration or homelessness.

The two-day training just ended.

They call it Forklift Operator Safety and Training. They learned how to drive in a forklift as they went through a cone course and learned how to maneuver it safely. Part of the training all took place in a classroom setting, and the other part was hands-on.

There were around 10 who took part in this training… and from it, they will get a certificate and skill set they can offer to their next job.

And WVNCC couldn’t be any more proud of those who got through the training.

“I think it really is the fundamental base of what we do here at West Virginia northern community college… at least in my division and throughout the rest of the college as well. But, our focus is to help people improve their lives… to give them the training so they can get a good job, and produce a living wage so they can take care of their families and themselves.” Dr. Phil Klein, Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development at WVNCC

It didn’t take long for WVNCC and The Jobs and Hope West Virginia to pull this training together… only in a matter of three weeks.

Meanwhile officials with The Jobs and Hope West Virginia say they’re also extremely proud of their students and have nothing but the best of wishes for them as they go into the next chapter of their lives.