WVNCC & WLU enter agreement to make it easier for students to get a degree in social work

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The presidents of West Virginia Northern Community College and West Liberty University signed an agreement in WVNCC’s courtyard.

They call it a two-plus-two agreement, which means students can complete two years at West Virginia Northern and then transfer to West Liberty for their third and fourth year.

They won’t lose any credits in the transfer and in the end, they’ll have a bachelor’s degree in social work.

A number of students come to us and they want to transfer, and this gives them a pipeline to seamlessly transfer all their courses, all their credits, to West Liberty. Dr. Daniel Mosser, President, WVNCC

This particular agreement is incredibly important for the State of West Virginia. There is such a need for licensed social workers in the State of West Virginia.” Dr. Stephen Greiner, President, West Liberty University

This allows students to obtain a BSW degree, which makes them eligible to sit for social work licensure, which allows them to get jobs that people without licensure cannot get. Kathy Herrington, Human Services and Psychology Program Director, WVCC

To be able to transfer, they will need at least a 2.5 GPA and 61 credits completed.

Graduates will be qualified for jobs as case managers, behavior specialists, mental health technicians or direct service providers.

They say the tri-state region desperately needs social workers with four-year degrees.