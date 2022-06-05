OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– In honor of Cancer Survivor Day, WVU Medicine held a celebration of life at Wheeling Park.

Survivors and their supporters gathered at Sonneborn Shelter for a picnic.

HAPPENING NOW: WVU Medicine is hosting a cancer survivor picnic at Wheeling Park.💜

More tonight on 7News‼️ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/GDYsc0f6Wh — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 5, 2022

Dr. John David Pollock is the Director of Radiation Oncology Services at Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center.

He says this picnic is to not only celebrate cancer survivors but also to honor the lives of those who unfortunately lost their lives.

This is an annual celebration of fellowship and survivorship. Survivorship is why we’re in this business. We’re in this business to manage, treat, and cure cancer…but also to make cancer a less scary thing to know that opportunities exist in our community to vape, be evaluated, be screened. Its an educational opportunity. John David Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology Services

He says their mission has always been focused on the community and says this event is a way of showing support for our community members.

There were games, food and prizes.

Those attending worse purple ribbons for cancer awareness.