WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A brand new program that will benefit students pursuing a nursing career is officially underway at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

This is good news all the way around, especially since the last few years there has been a nursing shortage.

First-year ADN students at Belmont College have a unique opportunity that will help them tremendously in completing their education and pursuing their career as a nurse.

The Aspiring Nurse Program was created in 2023 by WVU Medicine to support registered nurse recruitment and retention in response to national nursing shortages.

Originally the goal was to develop a scholarship program but after discussion, it was clear that nursing students were facing major socioeconomic barriers beyond tuition.

In partnership with Belmont College, WVU Medicine will provide direct payments to students throughout their schooling to help them secure their first job as a nurse. In return, the students will be required to work for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital for at least 3 years.

”It’s really aimed to target social determinants of health. Part of that being economic situations that a lot of the nursing students face. And so, you know, sometimes they don’t have enough money for a babysitter or gas for their car or a flat tire. And so this is aimed to really address that, to set them up for success throughout their schooling.” Jennifer Riley – Chief Nurse Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital

One aspiring nurse says she first pursued nursing to carry on the legacy of one of her relatives and is grateful for the opportunity that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital has offered.

”The nursing program at Belmont is a really huge accomplishment for me as my nanna was a nurse and I really want to follow in her footsteps and help people in the best way I possibly can. It’s a huge support from WVU Medicine Wheeling and I just want to thank them for everything.” Kayla Roupe – Aspiring Nurse Program Class of 2023

Riley says being able to adopt a program that will help in many years to come is something that is a benefit for everyone.

”It’s vital that we can recruit some people that want to be nurses, right, and that want to be good nurses and remove some of those barriers that they’re facing and give them the support that they need so that they can provide care right here in our community and take good care of each other.” Jennifer Riley – Chief Nurse Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The program offered aspiring nurse positions to 10 students and were successfully able to enroll 8 in the program.