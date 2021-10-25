WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate

WVU Medicine will be delaying its vaccine mandate that was set originally for October 31.

Employees at WVU Medicine will now have until January 21, 2022 to be fully vaccinated.

Ceo and President of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Douglas Harrison, said the deadline was extended because of the new state bill that was passed in West Virginia and it will be effective in 90 days.

A bill to limit West Virginia employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has passed the House of Delegates. The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“If that’s what they choose, I’ve heard everything. It’s my body, it’s my choice and that is absolutely correct. If they choose not to get the vaccine, they will not be employed at WVU Medicine. We will consider them resigning from their position,” said Ceo and President of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Douglas Harrison.

The vaccine mandate applies to employees of all WVU Health System hospitals and clinics, including those in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, and also applies to staff who are working remotely at home or onsite.