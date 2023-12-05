WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is receiving some very high praise for the work they do day in and day out.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s Maternity Care Department has been named one of the leading maternity care departments in the entire country.

Based on reported data from several hospitals around the country, U.S. News and World Report has awarded WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital with their high-performing designation. Representatives from US News and World Report say the award is one of the most prestigious awards possible. They also say that this rating indicates a hospital is performing at a significantly higher quality level than average hospitals.

The Maternity Department staff says the recognition reassures them that they are heading in the direction that they want to be.

”WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s maternity care department has been named one of the leading maternity care departments in the entire country. For the staff, it’s very rewarding for the staff because we have a very dedicated staff of physicians, nurses, housekeeping. It takes everyone. And so those dedicated people are coming here every day to deliver safe, quality care and these numbers demonstrate that we’re successfully achieving that.” Lynette Debertrand – Director of Women’s and Children’s Services, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Officials from WVU Medicine say the hospital has made it a focus to hire and retain talented employees in all departments, and this award shows the dedication of the labor and delivery staff. They say this recognition of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is simply a testament to the men and women who serve the patients of the Ohio Valley each day.