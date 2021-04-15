WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital raises Donate Life flag

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

As officials raised the Donate Life flag outside WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, they looked back on a banner year, donors who saved six lives.

They had 22 cornea donors who saved the sight of 44 people. And they had 36 tissue donors who enhanced the lives of 27 others.

Officials from CORE–the Center for Organ Recovery and Education–raise the flag every April for National Donate Life month.

To become an organ donor, you can just check the box when you renew your driver’s license. Right now there are 110-thousand people currently waiting for a transplant.