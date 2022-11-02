WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop.

Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia.

Their new electric school buses are out for a test run in Ohio, Clay, Monongalia and Grant Counties, so get ready to see this Beast pull up to the bus stop.

It’s a comfortable bus, it’s a smoother ride, kids love it. Mark Nestlen, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

GreenPower’s Beast bus is completely battery-powered, and is in a rectangular shape like a transit bus.

It’s six inches wider than the majority of buses and can fit up to 90 people.

And best of all—there’s no fumes at a time when students’ lungs are developing.

They will not have their health diminished, they won’t smell NOx emissions and diesel smog in the bus. Because actually people think about the outside air. The outside air is cleaner than the air that’s inside that bus. Mark Nestlen, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

You may think a larger bus would be more difficult to drive, but Ohio County Schools says that isn’t the case.

It turns easier, and it’s so quiet that at lower speeds it makes trolley sounds so pedestrians can hear it.

This experiment is cost-free to taxpayers and is valuable to districts and the company itself.

Schools can see what adjustments need to be made for an electric future, while parents can get rid of their jitters for the new contraption driving their children around.

People get scared when they see a great big vehicle like this, that’s all electric, that’s something new and something I’ve never done before. ‘Gosh, that can’t go down my road, that can’t cross my railroad track. I don’t know how to deal with this.’ I can tell you all day long, that’ll cross the road, it’ll cross a railroad track. Mark Nestlen, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

So get ready—school transporation will soon mean less pumps and more battery packs.