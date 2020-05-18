YMCA reopens; extra precautions put in place

Wheeling YMCA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we enter week four of Governor Jim Justice’s comeback plan, many West Virginia residents are wondering what restrictions these businesses will make.

The Wheeling YMCA closed its doors to the public over two months ago. Now they’re making a comeback. But their reopening is more of a marathon than a sprint because they say their members safety is of utmost importance.

When the coronavirus started shutting down businesses, the Wheeling YMCA was one of the first to close its doors. But now, Week four of Governor Jim Justice’s plan to kickstart the economy is focusing largely on recreational activities including the reopening of fitness centers, gyms and even whitewater rafting.

And although the staff at the Y are excited to be back, it doesn’t come without precautions.

Well, we’ve been closed for about nine weeks now. So, the first thing we did with the time off is disinfected the whole building. We had a deep cleaning done by Panhandle, and then we disinfected it again before we opened back up. If you feel comfortable, don’t think that it’s not clean or safe to workout here. We have extra staff. It’s the cleanest the building’s ever been. ADAM SHINSKY – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHEELING YMCA

Although the sanitization is important, they’re also taking precautions that will affect what happens when you walk into the building including limiting the fitness center to 40 percent and keeping the pool and locker rooms off limit.

There’s a temperature check when you come in the door. You answer a self-scan of health questions. It’s members only right now. We’re not doing any day passes. We’re not doing any out of town. which it’s a national YMCA program, but we’re just not following it at this time. ADAM SHINSKY – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHEELING YMCA

The temperature checks and questionnaires are requirements, but there are also many recommendations put in place to protect the health and safety of not only their members, but the public as well.

Try to maintain social distance. We’re doing all the recommendations. We’re recommending that people wear their masks when they come into the building and workout to the best of their abilities. We have hand sanitizer stations all over the building. We have staff following all around and scrubbing the machines when you’re done. ADAM SHINSKY – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHEELING YMCA

As of 10:30 this morning, they had over 100 people in the doors, with most being elderly members. Shinsky tells me he expects an even larger influx of people as the week continues.

