WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weekend is the last before Halloween, and the Wheeling YMCA is contributing to the holiday fun with their ‘Fright Night at the Races’ this Saturday, October 28th.

Everyone is asked to dress up in their Halloween costume at St. Vincent’s Parish Hall.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the races start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each, which includes drinks and appetizers, and horses are another $25 each.

All of the proceeds go to benefit the YMCA Capital Campaign. There will also be a Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle available.

Anyone interested in tickets can call 304-242-8066.