You can help a child get a summer pool pass

WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) Parks & Recreation Director Rochelle Barry says for a donation of $30, you can make sure a child has a free pass to any of the city-operated pools all summer.



The Summer Swim Pass program is again being spearheaded by the Calissie family, in memory of their parents, who enjoyed their summers at the 36th Street Pool, and always made sure that anyone without money would not be turned away.



“The kids in the community had to adjust to not being able to see their friends as much this past year, so we are looking forward to providing them the opportunity to re-engage and make some great memories at the pool,” Barry said.



She said they already have enough donations to provide 60 children with pool passes, but their goal is 100.



Anyone can donate by sending a check to Wheeling’s Parks & Recreation Program, 2150 Chapline Street, Suite 133, Wheeling, W.Va. 26003.



They are also accepting donations through Venmo.