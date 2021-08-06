You can help disaster victims rebuild their lives with the Red Cross

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – They help Ohio Valley residents through some of their worst moments—all thanks to their selfless volunteers.

The American Red Cross held a recruitment drive today in Wheeling for Disaster Action Team Members.

They give immediate help to anyone affected by disasters like floods, fires and tornadoes.

That can mean anything from replacing items they lost, to helping rebuild their lives later on.

The existing volunteers have a lot of ground to cover, so they’re looking for new faces to help with an often heavy workload.

We had over 300 cases last year in our 19 counties, and we’re down to about three Disaster Action team members in this area. So they’re very busy, and the need is urgent. Ra Lene Henthorn, Disaster Program Specialist, Red Cross

There’s still time if you feel a calling to help your neighbors in need.

You can go to Redcross.org/volunteer, or you can call 304-232-0711 to reach their Wheeling office.

Organizers say there are many positions to choose from, and basic training can be done in a matter of hours.