You got an interview, now what? How to stand out to potential employers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The countdown is on job seekers. If you’ve been laid off due to the pandemic, or just need a change, 7News is bringing open positions to you with the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair.

You want to be at your best when meeting your potential future employer, so Career Strategy Consultants has some advice.

Chances are you may be interviewed in person at the Ohio Valley Job and Career fair if you present an impressive resume, so you need to be ready.

Career consultants say first, do your prep work. Check out the list of companies that will be at the job fair and research positions they have open, which you are qualified for or may be interested in. That will help you stand out and look prepared.

If you do get the chance to interview make sure you present yourself well. Make eye contact and shake hands, if everyone’s comfortable.

Consultants say never speak poorly of previous employers.

The majority of hiring managers and recruiters that we work with obviously see that as a red flag if every position you’ve held in the past you have a negative explanation of the role or the company itself. Most companies don’t want to hear you talk negatively about previous employers. Sam Falbo, VP of Human Resources, Career Strategy Consultants

Falbo explains even if you didn’t enjoy your previous jobs, there’s a way to be honest without being negative.

Although your resume is a snapshot of your previous employment, and interviewer may want to hear more. That’s why Falbo also advises having an explanation for your job history, such as reasons you left or responsibilities in a previous role that would be relevant to a current position.

Proofread those resumes and sharpen your interview skills because the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is this Thursday, June 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

To read more about the businesses who will be there, or to get Career Strategy Consultants to help with your resume, click here.