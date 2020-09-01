You might wonder why one event is allowed while another is canceled

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

In Ohio County, people are wondering why Fort Henry Days was advertised then canceled.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says fairs and festivals are still prohibited in West Virginia, and so are gatherings of more than 25 people.

He says Fort Henry Days’ organizers indicated they were scaling down the event.

But apparently it wasn’t scaled down enough.

“It was our understanding with Oglebay that only the re-enactment would occur,” said Gamble. “So locally we decided that would be OK. However we learned there would also be vendors, demonstrations and overnight camping. And with the rules that are in place in the State of West Virginia, that can’t occur.”

Without the other parts being allowed, Gamble said the organizers of Fort Henry Days called it off completely.

Gamble urges anyone planning an event to call their county health department first.

He says the upcoming Symphony Under The Stars will be allowed because no one will be allowed in the audience.

And fireworks are allowed at Oglebay but not downtown because people can be spaced throughout the park, but downtown they would all be gathered at the waterfront.