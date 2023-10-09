OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Forward thinking, innovative and surprising. Those words are being used to describe the Ohio County Public Library, which keeps coming out with new things to lend its patrons.

It’s not just books, CDs and DVDs. It’s a Library of Things.

“But we also have some obscure and a little pricier games like Scythe and Settlers of Catan that you you might want to check out for a weekend and see if you like it.” Laura Carroll

Assistant Director, Ohio County Public Library

There are outdoor games–bocce and pickleball sets. Bakeware–cake pans in the shape of a train, a horse and a dinosaur, for a special birthday party. There are even kits for toddlers.

“I saw the early literacy bags for kids and my daughter loves learning stuff. So we picked one and checked it out and she had so much fun playing with it that we brought it back today and we decided to get another one!” Mary Clare Chancey, Library Patron

You can borrow them for two weeks, just like books. All you need is a library card which, as always, is free. They have crafting kits, for knitting and crocheting.



They already had a WiFi hot spot lending program. Now they’ve added Roku streaming sticks loaded with subscriptions to Apple TV, Max, Disney Plus and Netflix.

“So if you wanted to check out a new series, say on Apple TV, and you don’t have a subscription to that, you can check out a Roku device from the library, plug it into your computer, binge watch that series that you wanted to watch on Apple TV.” Laura Carroll

You can check out five items at a time. Just return them clean and in good condition. And they accept donations of things. If you have something you’re not using–anything from a croquet set to a blood pressure cuff–they’ll take it.