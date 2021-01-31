Your Monday commute will look different around Wheeling, here’s how:

Friendly City drivers made it through the westbound I-70 closures last year -- now it's the eastbound lanes' turn.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Beginning Monday, February 1, I-70 East will be completely closed from the Wheeling Tunnel to the Oglebay Park Exit for the bridges project.

For the next nine months, you won’t be able to head toward the Highlands from the Wheeling Tunnel.

The Department of Highways needs this time to update the bridges and make sure they’re safe for drivers’ travel needs.



The end of the Tunnel to Exit 2A, which is also called the Oglebay Park or Perkins Exit, will be off limits. In addition, the ramp from 250 onto I-70 East will also be closed. However, you will still be able to get onto 250 South using the Exit 1B ramp.

Wheeling Police have suggested a couple of detour options… If you need to pass through the area, take I-470 East. But if you need to get into town, you’ll need to go on National Road and head up by McColloch’s Leap.

If you use the ramps to get onto Wheeling Island, don’t worry, they won’t be closing… Neither will the exit to get to downtown Wheeling for now, although officials say that will change over the summer.

The eastbound lanes won’t be re-opening until November 1, so make your travel arrangements and

make sure you slow down for those who are working hard to keep us safe.