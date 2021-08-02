Youth Services System Celebrate Youth event slated for Thursday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 2021 Youth Services System Celebrate Youth event is almost here.

It takes place at the Wheeling Park White Palace parking lot this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Coordinator Terra Crews says they habe 2,000 drawstring bags full of school supplies. Crayons, colored pencils and pens, glue sticks, folders, and even more items will be included in the backpack.

There are no income restrictions and no questions asked.

If sitting in your car waiting for a bag sounds a little bit boring, Crews says there will be some entertainment that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own vehicle.