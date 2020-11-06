Youth Services System’s 10th Annual Sleep Out Fundraiser

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Add one more to the list of things changing due to COVID-19.



Youth Services System’s annual Sleep Out fundraiser will still be held this year, but it will be virtual.

The 10th annual event will be on December Fourth to raise funds for their transitional living program.



This program helps combat local youth homelessness by providing housing, mentoring, and life skills training for ages 17-21.



A window display contest will be a part of the fun, but that’s not all.

“We have a box and design contest that you compete for prizes and trophies. The submissions will be a couple days sooner and the judges will judge via video. Traditionally our goal has been about 75,000 dollars but this year we set it at 100,000 because the need is there more than ever. 100,000 sounds like a lot but it’s about an eighth of what’s required to fund that program. “ Terra Crews – Youth Services System

Their transitional living program helps about 115 youths transition into successful, independent adults each year.



