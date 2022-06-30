WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-You won’t have to look much further than Youth Services System if your kids are looking for a summer job.

YSS is offering a Youth Opportunities Unlimited Program. It helps teens and young adult ages 14 through 24 with the basics. That includes writing resumes, building their job experience, and even finding a job.

The program can also offer many jobs at charities, animal shelters, and schools in the area.



“It’s good experience for them to get a foundation for working. Some places want some experience before they give any kids a shoot, and they can use this on a job application for experience, and it also gives them some references.”

The program begins July 11th and runs for 8 weeks.

Your kids can enroll in the program by stopping by the YSS building July 6th from 10 am to 2 pm or by calling (304) 218-2816.