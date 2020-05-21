YSS to host campout for a cause fundraiser

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Are you heading into summer with nothing on the calendar because of COVID-19 cancellations?
Looking for a way to get the whole family involved in helping others during the pandemic?
Youth Services System Inc. is offering a solution to both problems: Campout for a Cause.
The new fundraising event set for June 5th combines a stay-at-home activity with an opportunity to raise funds virtually for YSS programs that support people in need.
Camp out for a cause will benefit unfunded and underfunded programs of Y-S-S.
