YSS to host campout for a cause fundraiser

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Are you heading into summer with nothing on the calendar because of COVID-19 cancellations?

Looking for a way to get the whole family involved in helping others during the pandemic?

Youth Services System Inc. is offering a solution to both problems: Campout for a Cause.

The new fundraising event set for June 5th combines a stay-at-home activity with an opportunity to raise funds virtually for YSS programs that support people in need.

Camp out for a cause will benefit unfunded and underfunded programs of Y-S-S.

