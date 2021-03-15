YSS Winter Freeze Shelter closes for season after a successful 3 months

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) March 15 is the day the Winter Freeze Shelter closes for the season.



In the past three months, YSS Executive Director John Moses says they have had 198 different homeless individuals stay overnight, an average of 35 a night.



The shelter’s new location in the former Hillcrest building in the former OVMC complex, has been well received because it has individual rooms and private bathrooms with showers.



On Tuesday morning, they’ll be treated to a big breakfast.



Homeless individuals will be able to pick up items for outdoor living, including tents, sleeping bags, hand warmers, gloves and solar cell phone chargers at the YSS headquarters on 15th Street.



They can also store their belongings in the shed in the YSS parking lot.



Over the 12 years since the shelter opened, it has taken in more than 1700 people for the night.