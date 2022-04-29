OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This week has been National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the YWCA Wheeling hosted a screening of “Reality at a Glance” on Friday night.



It’s a homemade film comprised of local talent, and directed by Ron Scott, the Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director at the YWCA.

The film will depict scenes of select crimes that the YWCA addresses locally, as well as advocates for victims of those crimes. The project hopes to bring awareness to the severity of these kind of crimes and to highlight the rights of the victims.