WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The YWCA of Wheeling is launching a new scholarship program that will help women who are currently receiving services from the organization.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program was initiated by a donor of the YWCA, Chris Muroski, who believes the program could lead to more opportunities for women experiencing difficult times.

Women who are residing at a shelter of the YWCA Wheeling are eligible for the application process.

The scholarship is designed to eliminate cost associated educational barriers.

”The scholarships are for any type of education, either through community college, technical schools, higher ed, anything like that. It will cover books, any supplies, any tuition that they may have, any needs that they have educational wise.” Heather Lapp – Director of Operations at YWCA Wheeling

The scholarship program will also include a SMART529 plan for the candidates to help them continue building their future during and after receiving their education.

The YWCA Wheeling is seeking additional funding from community members who are passionate about seeing women succeed. Funds can be made out to SMART529 Scholarship Program and then be sent to the YWCA Wheeling.