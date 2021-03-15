Ziegenfelder Co. Expanding And Adding More Jobs To The Wheeling Area

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ziegenfelder Company is creating 40 jobs at their Wheeling manufacturing plant over the next 3 weeks.

The hiring need is fueled by the company’s operational expansion, the addition of a new production line set to go live in April.

The company currently operates six lines 24/7 within the Wheeling plant.

The addition of a seventh line will allow the company to continue increasing its footprint across the nation and potentially manufacture new products.

For those interested in joining the Ziegenfelder tribe, applications can be submitted via the careers page at Ziegenfelder.com or by calling to inquire at 800-322-3642.

Positions being opened with the expansion include a full benefits package, competitive pay, and quarterly bonus incentives.

Interviews and orientations are being held weekly to fill the operational need and to allow for timely on-boarding for new tribe members.

Kevin Heller, Chief Executive Office for The Ziegenfelder Co, believes it is an exciting time to join the Ziegenfelder Tribe as the company continues to expand and is providing guaranteed work in the Wheeling area. “We’ve remained consistent in operations throughout the pandemic, that consistency is allowing us to expand and bring opportunity to the area”. Heller continued, “If anyone is looking for guaranteed work & a steady paycheck, with a company that truly ‘Thinks Tribe First’ then our company is the one to join.”