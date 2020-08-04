Ziegenfelder pumping out more frozen treats, looking to hire dozens of employees

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — A local favorite is hiring new employees! The Ziegenfelder Company has announced that it is hiring about 30 new employees for its new production facility in Wheeling.

There are available openings for the day, afternoon, and night shift including paid time off and full benefits packages available for new hires.

Ziegenfelder has thrived despite the challenges twenty twenty has brought and is focused on further growth and expanding their company more.

You can see behind me the brand new building that we’ve been able to rebuild after we had the fire last year. We’re extremely excited that a production line is going in and hopefully be starting up in September we’re targeting after labor day. So along with that new production line we have opportunities to really hire about thirty new folks to come in and help us make smile. Brice Mills, VP of Operation, Ziegenfelder Co.

Applications can be submitted here or call 304-232-6360.