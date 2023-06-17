Ohio Lottery

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
61°
Sign Up
Triadelphia
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Oglebay Good Zoo welcomes two endangered red wolf …
Top Stories
Driver paints on registration sticker to license …
Pat Robertson, religious broadcaster dies at 93
Video
Ohio Valley resident wins $1 Million on Ohio scratch-off
Video
Charity falsely claimed to help Ohio residents after …
Video
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Columbiana County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Noble County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Wood County
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
The Harrison Central Huskies head to state tournament
Video
Top Stories
Phillips Excited To Suit Up In The North-South Game
Video
Top Stories
Post 1 Rallies For Season Opening Win
Video
Ohio Wins OVAC All-Star Softball Game
Video
Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic returns to Wheeling
Video
2023 OVAC All-Star Baseball Game
Video
StormTracker 7 Forecast
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Wheeling Weather
Steubenville Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
No One Walks Alone
2023 Senior Salute
Advertise With Us
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Golden Apple Award Winners
Local Events
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Vehicle Of The Week
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate A Teacher For The Golden Apple Award
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ohio Lottery
Ohio Valley resident wins $1 Million on Ohio scratch-off
Top Ohio Lottery Headlines
Countdown To No One Walks Alone
June 17 2023 09:00 am
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Read more on WTRF.com
Six years and no new leads on Kyle Morgan
Local K9 helps make arrest on his birthday
Black bear spotted roaming Belmont County
Nurse has video of “witches” eating a carcass in …
Relief from dry and haze to come
Trending Stories
Six years and no new leads on Kyle Morgan
Local K9 helps make arrest on his birthday
Black bear spotted roaming Belmont County
Nurse has video of “witches” eating a carcass in …
Relief from dry and haze to come
How many times has President Joe Biden fallen so …
New jobs coming to West Virginia
Don't Miss
Relief from dry and haze to come
The Harrison Central Huskies head to state tournament
Winzenreid says she’s honored by WV House appointment
Apple will stop autocorrecting swear word to ‘ducking’
Ohio’s first lesbian bar to receive historical marker