CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officials with the Ohio Lottery released this statement Wednesday on the December cybersecurity issue:

“On December 24, 2023, the Ohio Lottery encountered a cybersecurity incident, and we now have reason to believe that an unauthorized third-party obtained access to information belonging to our customers and retailers. While the investigation continues, we advise all our valued customers and retailers to exercise caution when it comes to their credit.

Protecting our consumers and retailers remains a top priority of the Lottery. Out of an abundance of caution, we urge customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity.

There are steps that can be taken right away to help protect personal information, including placing a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files and obtaining and monitoring a free credit report.

To do so, customers can contact any of the three credit bureaus listed below.

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

https://www.equifax.com

(800) 525-6285

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

https://www.experian.com

(888) 397-3742

TransUnion

Fraud Victim Assistance Department

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

https://www.transunion.com

(800) 680-7289

While the cybersecurity investigation is ongoing, the State wants to reiterate that if any consumer data was compromised, it will take all measures to provide a credit monitoring service to protect Ohioans. We will notify affected individuals as quickly as possible and in accordance with applicable laws.



The incident did not involve any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates. It is safe to continue to purchase tickets. Winning tickets over $599 can be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland for payment or by using the Ohio Lottery mobile app.



The Lottery is working diligently to restore all cashing options in the very near future. Consumers have 180 days to claim their prize from the drawing date or the date the scratch-off game is scheduled to close.

To verify the last date to claim please visit https://ohiolottery.com/claiming.



For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://ohiolottery.com/security.”

