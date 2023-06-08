An Ohio Valley resident is 1 Million dollars richer after winning on an Ohio scratch-off.

Archie Chenevey of New Philadelphia won $50,000 yearly for 20 years playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Billion.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Chenevey will receive $36,000 a year for 20 years.

Marty’s Coaches Corner sold the winning ticket at 323 E High Ave in New Philadelphia.

Billion is a $50 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $1 million yearly for life.

As of June 7, 2023, four top prizes are remaining in the game

